There is an Unfinished Sequel to '10 Things I Hate About You'
By Stephen Douglas | Feb 19, 2021, 11:44 AM EST
Did you know there is an unfinished sequel to 10 Things I Hate About You? I did not until Tim Burke tweeted about it last night. They shot the movie for over a month and there was enough to put together a trailer and then it just went away. Can you imagine how bad the finished product would have been?
This appears to be some kind of crowd-funding video that did not work out.
It is so weird that this exists. I mean, it featured Evan Rachel Wood and the same director as the original film, so what could go wrong? Well, filming paused because a producer left, or Wood was pregnant, or they ran out of money and then she was pregnant. They tried to get the band back together after she had her baby, but filming never resumed and producers tried to sue Wood for $30 million. So you probably shouldn't worry about finding a link to the GoFundMe.
Incredibly, for our purposes, the unfinished film actually has a sports media connection. Thomas McDonell, one of the almost-stars of the almost-movie, is the son of former Sports Illustrated managing editor, Terry McDonell.
So instead of a feature length sequel to 10 Things I Hate About You, we only have a 20-episode TV spin-off that ran for a season on ABC Family. And of course The Taming of the Shrew, which the original movie was based on. Seems like we might be due for a full reboot!