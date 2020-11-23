The Undertaker is On Cameo And the Results Are Spectacular
By Stephen Douglas | Nov 23, 2020, 10:38 AM EST
The Undertaker retired on Sunday night. Or at least he did whatever the professional wrestling equivalent of retiring is as he said farewell to fans during a show that featured a hologram of his fittingly deceased manager Paul Bearer. I know that sounds depressing, but The Undertaker isn't really going anywhere. If his first night on Cameo is any indication, this man has a future congratulating strangers on various things.
These apparently cost $1,000 each, so that's pretty crazy! If he drops the price a bit he should be able to coast on Cameo money for the rest of his life. All he has to do is wear that hat and jacket and look up from the floor menacingly and address the camera.