Undefeated, Favored, #1 Alabama Feels Like a Disrespected Underdog
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
Alabama plays Clemson on Monday in the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship. The undefeated Crimson Tide will be playing for their second straight title and 5th in the last 8 seasons. Bama has the best defense in the nation by yards and points per game. Their offense has scored 39.4 points per game. They were ranked #1 in the preseason. They’ve been ranked #1 all season. They’re favored by around a touchdown.
They still feel like underdogs.
Senior linebacker Ryan Anderson, via ESPN:
“We do feel like we’re underdogs right now.” Alabama wasn’t getting the respect he felt a team that’s been ranked No. 1 since the preseason deserved
Senior linebacker Tim Williams:
watching or reading some forms of media has rubbed him the wrong way lately because he is starting to see some people talk more about how Clemson, which lost 45-40 to the Crimson Tide in last year’s national title game, could beat Alabama. Talk of the Tigers winning “makes [him] mad watching it.” “[The media] is selling us as possible underdogs, possible upset”
Senior tight end OJ Howard:
“It’s kind of a slap in the face when you do something well all year and then your parents give the gift to your little brother and he just got an F on his test”
Isn’t is weird what athletes do to themselves in the name of motivation?