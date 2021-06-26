Umpire Ejects Manager While Changing His Broken Belt
By Stephen Douglas
Jun 26, 2021, 12:59 PM EDT
Umpire Takahito Matsuda had a wardrobe malfuction during the bottom of the sixth inning during Friday night's Indianapolis Indians - Louisville Bats game. Matsuda called his fellow umpires for help and was rewarded when first base ump Alex McKay gave him his belt. While Matsuda was re-dressing, Bats manager Pat Kelly said something and Matsuda turned and threw him out of the game while fiddling with his new belt.
It was a very weird baseball scene and as evident by the laughter of Bats broadcaster Nick Curran who was barely able to keep it together, it was very funny. After getting tossed Kelly also had words for the other two umpires before he eventually left the field. All the while, Matsuda was just trying to adjust his new belt.