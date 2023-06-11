Umpire's Slightly Too Early Pitch Clock Violation Call Maybe Cost the Twins a Game
The Toronto Blue Jays beat the Minnesota Twins, 7-6, on Sunday afternoon at the Rogers Center. In the 6th inning the pitch clock came into play and maybe affected the final score. Facing a 0-2 count with two outs and two runners on, home plate umpire Hunter Wendelstedt rang up Alex Kirilloff on an automatic strike call, saying he wasn't ready in time.
Kirilloff was walked away in stunned disblief. Everyone else was left to complaina bout whether or not he was "ready" as the Twins announcers were very unhappy, with one saying, "That's unbelievable," and "you've got to be kidding me."
So was Wendelstedt too eager or should we tisk-tisk Kirilloff for waiting until the last second in what could have been a huge at-bat? That probably comes down to who you're rooting for.