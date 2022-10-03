The Big Lead
Roundup: Ukrainian Army Makes Gains; Olivia Cooke Reps Savage X Fenty; Wisconsin Fires Paul Chryst

Ryan Phillips
"House Of The Dragon" Sky Group Premiere VIP Arrivals
"House Of The Dragon" Sky Group Premiere VIP Arrivals / David M. Benett/GettyImages
Hurricane Ian's death toll continues to rise ... Ukraine retook a key city Russia claimed to have annexed ... Brazilian election headed for a runoff ... 125 have died in Indonesia soccer match stampede ... Stock futures are positive heading into Monday ... "Smile" won the box office with $22 million ... A review of The Killers at Madison Square Garden ... Olivia Cooke becomes Savage X Fenty ambassador ... Padres clinched a Wild Card berth ... Wisconsin fired head coach Paul Chryst ... Colorado fired Karl Dorrell ... Albert Pujols tied Babe Ruth on all-time RBI list ... The Eagles improved to 4-0 ... Alabama jumped Georgia to No. 1 in AP Poll ... Chiefs beat the Bucs in Super Bowl rematch ...

NFL Week 4 grades [CBS Sports]

College football winners and losers from latest AP Poll [FanSided]

How Lincoln Riley launched USC's rapid revitalization [The Ringer]

11 candidates for Colorado to consider after firing Karl Dorrell [ESPN]

The playful return of SNL [The Atlantic]

Rex Ryan blew up on the Dolphins over Tua Tagovailoa situation [The Big Lead]

Saturday Night Live parodied the Nicole Kidman AMC ad.

Very cool moment for the Cardinals and their fans.

House of the Dragon Episode 8 preview.

House of the Dragon Episode 7 podcast with Olivia Cooke.

The Killers -- "Caution"

