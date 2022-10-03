Roundup: Ukrainian Army Makes Gains; Olivia Cooke Reps Savage X Fenty; Wisconsin Fires Paul Chryst
Hurricane Ian's death toll continues to rise ... Ukraine retook a key city Russia claimed to have annexed ... Brazilian election headed for a runoff ... 125 have died in Indonesia soccer match stampede ... Stock futures are positive heading into Monday ... "Smile" won the box office with $22 million ... A review of The Killers at Madison Square Garden ... Olivia Cooke becomes Savage X Fenty ambassador ... Padres clinched a Wild Card berth ... Wisconsin fired head coach Paul Chryst ... Colorado fired Karl Dorrell ... Albert Pujols tied Babe Ruth on all-time RBI list ... The Eagles improved to 4-0 ... Alabama jumped Georgia to No. 1 in AP Poll ... Chiefs beat the Bucs in Super Bowl rematch ...
Saturday Night Live parodied the Nicole Kidman AMC ad.
Very cool moment for the Cardinals and their fans.
House of the Dragon Episode 8 preview.
House of the Dragon Episode 7 podcast with Olivia Cooke.
The Killers -- "Caution"