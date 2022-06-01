Here's the Ukrainian National Anthem Before Its World Cup Qualifier
Ukraine is playing Scotland in a World Cup qualifier in Glasgow, the first major competition a national team has participated in since the Russian invasion began back in late February. It is an understandably emotional night for the men's soccer players tasked with returning to the event for the first time since 2006, when the Ukrainians reached the quarterfinals, and that was on full display during the playing of their national anthem.
Flyers with the lyrics to the anthem were handed out to the Scottish fans, many of whom sang right along to their opponent's song. Pretty powerful stuff.
Perhaps buoyed by all the emotion, Ukraine has jumped out to a 1-0 lead early in the match.