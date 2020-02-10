UFC Fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov Wrestled a Bear Cub Again
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
Khabib Nurmagomedov wrestles bears. Late last year a video surfaced of Nurmagomedov wrestling a bear when he was a young child in Russia. Monday, Nurmagomedov posted this video showing him again wrestling a bear cub. This time the cub is chained and wearing a muzzle. I forget – have we had any animal rights groups protest the UFC yet? Nurmagomedov beat Rafael dos Anjos a few weeks ago to improve his career record to 22-0.
RELATED: UFC Fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov Wrestled a Bear as a 9-Year Old Child