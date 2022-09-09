UFC 279 Press Conference Canceled After Fighters Brawl
The UFC broke new ground on Thursday evening, as the company canceled a scheduled press conference before it started. After assembled media and fans waited approximately 30 minutes for the UFC 279 presser to begin, Dana White walked out by himself to announce it wasn't going to happen. The UFC president was not happy. Reports suggest the press conference was axed after a number of fighters brawled in the back before it began.
Here's video of White canceling the presser:
Here is Ariel Helwani describing what happened backstage:
Some more info:
UFC 279 is set for T-Mobile Arena on Saturday and the main even features Khamzat Chimaev facing Nate Diaz, while Li Jingliang and Tony Ferguson will battle at the top of the undercard fights.
Weigh-ins are scheduled to go forward on Friday as planned.