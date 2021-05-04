Udonis Haslem Doesn't Think Kevin Garnett Was a 'Tough Guy'
Udonis Haslem was asked for his thoughts on Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett entering the Hall of Fame next week and he did not hold back on Garnett. The Miami Heat forward claimed Bryant and Duncan were tough guys, but Garnett definitely wasn't. He just talked a lot of trash.
Here's Haslam's explanation:
Haslam does acknowledge Garnett was a great player and lauds his abilities, but there's clearly some bitterness there. He claims he didn't condone the route KG took with his trash-talking and "disrespect."
Haslam has won three NBA titles with the Heat and had some intense battles with Garnett when he was a member of the Boston Celtics. He got an up-close look at KG's toughness level and wasn't impressed. I wouldn't be shocked if we got a reaction from Garnett on this one.
KG was known for years as a big-time trash talker who could get a rise out of opponents with the stuff he said. It's fairly clear Haslem doesn't respect that approach to the game.