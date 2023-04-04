UConn Students Did Some Good Old-Fashioned Smashing Last Night
UConn won its fifth men's NCAA Tournament since 1999 last night to go with roughly 2,402 women's titles in the same time period and yet students are still working out fully legal ways to celebrate these triumphs because college cannot be governed.
A mob upending a lamp posts and using it as a battering ram to smash through the glass doors of the student union is pretty solid proof of that.
Shoutout to the shoving match that broke out a few feet from this in perhaps an unrelated incident?
There are going to be so many people waking up this morning with killer hangovers and a healthy fear that they have been captured on camera doing something straight out of Beauty and the Beast when they storm the castle. Some really nervous hours ahead to go with the joy of winning it all.