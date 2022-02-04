UCLA's Mac Etienne Arrested After Appearing to Spit on Arizona Fans
Mac Etienne, a redshirt freshman forward for UCLA who is out for the season with a knee injury, was arrested and cited for assault following the Bruins' road loss to Arizona on Thursday night. Video of the incident shows Etienne appearing to spit as retaliation at heckling fans as his team walked off the court and into the locker room. He was immediately met by a security guard and directed away from the scene before things escalated further.
Authorities then entered the locker room and issued a citation for "the intent to injure, provoke or insult" another person, Sgt. Sean Shields, the public information officer for University of Arizona police, told ESPN late Thursday.
A full report is expected later today.
“UCLA Athletics is committed to and expects the highest level of sportsmanship,” the university said in a statement. “We are aware of the incident involving a student-athlete at tonight’s men’s basketball game, and the matter is under review.”
Unfortunate stuff all around. Obviously it's unacceptable to spit on another person but when you get a bunch of people screaming in your face and hurling insults when you're already upset, unfortunate things can happen.