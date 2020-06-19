UCLA Football Players Don't Trust Chip Kelly to Act in Their Best Interest
By Ryan Phillips | Jun 19 2020
UCLA's football players made a bold stance on Friday, demanding a third-party health official be present at all football activities moving forward. The players claimed they did not trust Chip Kelly or his program to act in their best interest.
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson was part of a group of 30 UCLA football players who attended a virtual team meeting Thursday night and produced a document they submitted to the school. The group claims Chip Kelly's program has "perpetually failed us" citing several mismanaged injury cases. The players do not trust members of the program to adequately follow protocols regarding COVID-19.
The Bruins players said if their demands are not met, they will boycott all booster events, recruiting events and football-related promotional activities. They also want players to be able to keep their scholarships if they do not return to campus due to fears over catching coronavirus.
The players debated the language of the document for hours Thursday night and made their stand on Friday.
It appears the players have little faith in Kelly or his staff to take player concerns seriously. There have long been whispers of a mutiny brewing at UCLA due to Kelly's style. At last count, UCLA had 15 players enter the transfer portal after the 2019 season. That's an incredibly high number and shows the lack of trust in the program.
UCLA's players are standing up for themselves to demand change, and this kind of thing is becoming a trend across college athletics.