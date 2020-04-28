Daishen Nix Becomes Latest Top Recruit to Join G-League After Decommitting From UCLA
By Ryan Phillips | Apr 28 2020
Daishen Nix decommitted from UCLA on Tuesday and plans to sign with the NBA G-League. Nix is projected to be a lottery pick in the 2021 NBA Draft and has now become the latest talented high schooler to skip college and head to the NBA's developmental league.
Nix is a five-star prospect out of Trinity International High School in Las Vegas. The 6-foot-5, 205-pounder is ranked as the top point guard in the country and the 11th-ranked recruit nationally by 247Sports. He has become the third five-star in the 2020 class to decide to jump from high school to the G-League.
Nix will join power forward Isaiah Todd and combo guard Jalen Green on the same G-League team and that group should be really fun to watch. G-League games are already up-tempo and entirely watchable. This influx of talent could make things even more fun.
UCLA is now left without its top recruit for the 2020 cycle.
As for college basketball, this new NBA Select program will certainly drain some top talent from the ranks. But the one-and-done model has rarely worked as a path to a championship. College coaches will have to balance the reward of recruiting an uber-talented player against the risk of him deciding to jump to the professional ranks at the last minute.