College Kid in Kevin Durant Jersey Falls Off House Trying to Catch a Beer
By Stephen Douglas
It's that magical time of year where college kids across the country return to campus. The pandemic has complicated the usual on-and-off-campus gatherings enough, not that kids need any help in doing dangerous things. Take a look at this kid in a Kevin Durant Team USA jersey fall off the second floor of a house trying to catch a beer in Albany, NY.
Just an incredible fail combined with a miracle that he didn't land on his head. That little hill that made moving into that Hudson Avenue apartment a bigger pain in the neck might have saved his life when he fell off the roof reaching for a beer. Kids, please try to make some smart decisions this semester.