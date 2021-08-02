Roundup: U.S. Soccer Shocks Mexico to Win Gold Cup; Chris Paul Opts For Free Agency; U.S. Vaccination Rate Rising
U.S. has seen a steady increase in vaccinations in July ... Willie Nelson headlines Texas protest rally ... Joe Manchin says Senate will pass infrastructure bill by Thursday ... July jobs report could give economy a jolt ... Concerns mount over impact of COVID-19 on children ... Investors bet high prices will ease over time ... Welfare rolls declined during the pandemic ... Lily James wraps filming for Pam & Tommy ... Jungle Cruise won the global box office with $61.8 million ... MTV turned 40 ... U.S. men's soccer team tops Mexico to win Gold Cup ... Kawhi Leonard is opting for free agency ... Chris Paul declined his $44 million player option with the Suns ... Five-star Dariq Whitehead committed to Duke ... Jasmine Camacho-Quinn wins incredible 100m hurdles final ... Could the Bills move to Austin? ... Tyler Glasnow is headed for Tommy John surgery ... Evander Kane denies gambling on games ...
