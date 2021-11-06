Roundup: U.S. Job Growth Surges; Gal Gadot Talks 'Snow White' Casting; Browns Waive Odell Beckham Jr.
Colin Powell praised at memorial service ... U.S. job growth surged in October ... Ahmaud Arbery trial has begun ... Stocks jumped up on Friday ... Pfizer says antiviral pill is highly effective against COVID ... States suing to stop Biden vaccine mandate ... "Eternals" had a strong opening ... Gal Gadot talks "Snow White" and gives update on "Wonder Woman 3" ... Kanye West unfollowed Kim Kardashian ... The 76ers fined Ben Simmons and will do so until he cooperates ... The Browns are waiving Odell Beckham Jr. ... Spencer Rattler will leave Oklahoma after the season ... Saquon Barkley will play on Sunday ... The Braves had their World Series victory parade ... Aaron Rodgers went full anti-vax on Friday ... Marcus Maye has a torn Achilles ...
Salma Hayek faced down the Hot Ones gauntlet this week:
How Kristen Stewart learned Princess Diana's accent:
Tazz making his WWE debut back at the Royal Rumble in 2000:
The Vandals -- "People That Are Going to Hell"