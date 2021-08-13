Roundup: U.S. Census Data Released; Chloe Bennet Leaves 'Powerpuff Girls'; Kawhi Leonard Re-Signs With Clippers
The Taliban is overrunning Afghanistan ... Census data finds U.S. is more diverse than ever ... Rand Paul failed to disclose wife's COVID-related stock trade ... Rachel Maddow could leave MSNBC ... Disney beat expectations across the board in third quarter ... Largest U.S. teachers' union backs vaccine mandate ... U.S. home prices jumped across the U.S. ... Texas Senate passes voting restrictions bill ... "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" delays release amid COVID surge ... Shia LeBeouf eyes a comeback ... Chloe Bennet leaves "Powerpuff Girls" ... Review of The Killers' new album ... Kawhi Leonard gets four-year, $176.3 million deal from Clippers ... BYU walk-on gets tuition paid by NIL deal ... Russia accuses U.S., others of rigging 2020 Olympics ... Jalen Green out of Summer League ... Mac Jones had an impressive debut ...
Chris Sale could save the Boston Red Sox [Sports Illustrated]
Field of Dreams game was a big win for MLB [Yahoo Sports]
Why "guts" in the pocket is an underrated QB trait [CBS Sports]
"Everybody I know is pissed off" [The Atlantic]
Buying or selling NFL's latest training camp buzz [Bleacher Report]
Three NFL teams primed to end their playoff droughts [The Big Lead]
This was amazing:
Kevin Costner's oops moment on TV was also fantastic:
Bol Bol highlights are a blast:
The Killers (ft. Phoebe Bridgers) -- Runaway Horses