Tyson Fury Weighs in at an Insane 273 Pounds for Deontay Wilder Rematch
By Ryan Phillips | Feb 21 2020
Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder weighed in for their highly-anticipated heavyweight title rematch on Friday and it was a bit shocking. Fury came in at an insane 273 pounds, 16.5 pounds more than the first time the two fought.
The 6-foot-9 Fury didn't take his shirt off for the weigh-in, and drew more than a few gasps when the weight was announced. While he doesn't look visibly overweight, that's a lot of pounds for a guy who relies heavily on movement.
Wilder weighted in at 231 pounds, which is a career-high for him. But the 6-foot-7 WBC champ looked like he was in great shape and has often been considered under-weight for a lot of his previous fights.
Wilder and Fury battled to a draw in December of 2018 and both men remain undefeated. Fury is 29-0-1 with 20 knockouts, while Wilder is 42-0-1 with 41 knockouts.
It's clear by their weights that both guys are looking to knock the other out. Don't expect a tickling contest when these two get together Saturday night. Expect fireworks and some big-time bombs.
The winner on Saturday will walk away with the WBC, lineal and The Ring heavyweight titles.