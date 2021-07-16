Tyrrell Hatton Gave Someone the Finger, Broke a Club, and Said 'Bullocks' at The Open
By Stephen Douglas
Jul 16, 2021, 9:42 AM EDT
Tyrrell Hatton (+2) is around the cut line (currently +1) after the second round of The Open Championship. Despite putting together four birdies in six holes at one point, he still had a very frustrating day. At one point he was caught by a hot mic saying, "f---ing bollocks."
Then he gave someone the finger.
Finally, he broke a club.
As long as none of this was directed at the Royal St. George's greenkeeper, he should be welcome back tomorrow if he makes the cut. Hatton's best Open finish was a fifth-place tie in 2016.