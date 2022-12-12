Tyreek Hill Picks Up Fumbled Football, Scores Incredibly Weird Touchdown
The Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers met in Week 14 on Sunday Night Football. During the second quarter, with the Chargers leading 10-0, Jeff Wilson ran the ball up the middle and had the ball stripped. Tyreek Hill, who was kind of blocking on the play, wandered over to see what was happening in the pile and found the football. So he picked it up and ran 57 yards for a touchdown.
Football. It's just that easy folks. You just pick up the ball and run faster than everyone and score a touchdown. You don't even need to run plays for your best player. He'll just find the ball sometimes.