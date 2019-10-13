Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill Planning to Return Today vs. Texans By Liam McKeone | Oct 13 2019 David Eulitt/Getty Images

The Chiefs have had an uncharacteristic pair of weeks. Patrick Mahomes only threw one touchdown pass in that span, and they nearly lost to the Lions before dropping a home game to the Colts.

There are a variety of reasons things unfolded the way they did, but one of the biggest was the absence of Tyreek Hill. Hill went down with a shoulder injury in Week 1 and hasn't played since. To the joy of Chiefs fans (and the chagrin of just about everyone else), Adam Schefter reports Hill plans to return today against the Texans.

Chiefs’ WR Tyreek Hill feels good in pregame warmups and is now planning to play today, per source. Chiefs plus Hill. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 13, 2019

While Kanas City appears to have an endless supply of very fast wide receivers who can break it open for Mahomes at any given point, none of them are quite as good as Hill. He's crucial to this offense and the Chiefs will need him this afternoon as they face their toughest matchup of the year so far in the Texans.