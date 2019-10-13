The Big LeadThe Big Lead
Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill Planning to Return Today vs. Texans

By Liam McKeone | Oct 13 2019

KANSAS CITY, MO - AUGUST 24: Tyreek Hill #10 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs for a 12-yard gain in preseason action against the San Francisco 49ers at Arrowhead Stadium on August 24, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)
David Eulitt/Getty Images

The Chiefs have had an uncharacteristic pair of weeks. Patrick Mahomes only threw one touchdown pass in that span, and they nearly lost to the Lions before dropping a home game to the Colts.

There are a variety of reasons things unfolded the way they did, but one of the biggest was the absence of Tyreek Hill. Hill went down with a shoulder injury in Week 1 and hasn't played since. To the joy of Chiefs fans (and the chagrin of just about everyone else), Adam Schefter reports Hill plans to return today against the Texans.

While Kanas City appears to have an endless supply of very fast wide receivers who can break it open for Mahomes at any given point, none of them are quite as good as Hill. He's crucial to this offense and the Chiefs will need him this afternoon as they face their toughest matchup of the year so far in the Texans.