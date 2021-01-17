Tyreek Hill Caught Shoving Chiefs Coach Greg Lewis on Sideline
By Ryan Phillips | Jan 17, 2021, 5:28 PM EST
After Patrick Mahomes left the Kansas City Chiefs' Divisional Round matchup with the Cleveland Browns due to a head injury, tensions were running high for the team. Following the possession where Mahomes was injured, star wideout Tyreek Hill was seen yelling at then shoving his position coach, Greg Lewis, on the sidelines.
Here's video:
That looked bad and Twitter freaked out for a few minutes. After a commercial break, CBS later showed more of the interaction and it appeared the two were joking around with each other shortly after the shove. So this whole freak out may have been over nothing.
Here's more:
The Chiefs lead the Browns 22-10 late in the third quarter but Mahomes' status for the rest of the game is unknown. He's currently being evaluated for a concussion.