Tyreek Hill Says He Did Not Take His Helmet Off, But He Totally Took His Helmet Off
By Stephen Douglas | Sep 20 2020
Tyreek Hill scored a huge touchdown during the 4th quarter of the Kansas City Chiefs' comeback win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday afternoon. The Chiefs would convert a two-point conversion to tie the game and eventually won in overtime. Here's the pretty cool touchdown throw from Patrick Mahomes.
As you can clearly see in the video, Hill took his helmet off as he stood up after scoring the touchdown. This should have earned him a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty which would have complicated the two-point conversion, but officials did not seem to notice the guy with the ball breaking a rule that says you can't take your helmet off on the field of play.
After the game, Hill was asked about taking his helmet off, which again, he totally did.
So, either Tyreek Hill suffers from a short term memory loss, or he is lying. It doesn't matter one way or the other for the Chiefs since they got the benefit of the no-call, but its something for the rest of us to think about.