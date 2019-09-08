Tyreek Hill's Shoulder Injury Required Treatment by Hospital Trauma Department [UPDATE] By Bobby Burack | Sep 08 2019

Tyreek Hill suffered a shoulder injury in the Chiefs’ opener today against the Jaguars. It is being reported he went to the local hospital and required treatment from their trauma department.

Tyreek Hill suffered a shoulder injury during the game that required him to go to a local hospital to get it treated by their trauma department. No timetable or any other information was given. — BJ Kissel (@ChiefsReporter) September 8, 2019

As pointed ous by former NFL doctor, David Chao, going to a local hospital’s trauma department for a shoulder injury does not make much sense. But James Palmer stated the injury he suffered can become a medical issue.

Tyreek Hill had a sternal clavicular joint injury which is where your clavicle comes into your sternum. If it goes posteriorly, like Hill’s did, it an become a medical issue. Hill didn’t have any issues, but he was still transported to a local hospital. Obviously be safe. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) September 8, 2019

If Hill is forced to miss any serious time, which it sounds like he will, it could have huge ramifications on the NFL season. Not only would his absence diminish the Chiefs’ offensive prowess, but this injury also comes a day after the team most consider their biggest roadblock added Antonio Brown.

This is a developing story and we will update is when we get more information becomes available.

UPDATE: Hill will not need surgery but will miss a “few weeks.”