Tyreek Hill Limps Off, Grabs Leg By Ryan Glasspiegel | Nov 18 2019

Tyreek Hill limped off the field during Chiefs-Chargers after coming up lame on a route. He appeared to be grabbing his quad or hamstring, and was shown getting leg massage treatment on the Chiefs' bench.

Per Adam Schefter, Hill has headed into the Chiefs' locker room.