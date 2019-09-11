Tyreek Hill Expected to Miss 4-6 Weeks By Kyle Koster | Sep 11 2019

The Kansas City Chiefs lost one of their elite playmakers to an injury in the opening week, but it appears the worst-case scenario will be avoided. Wide receiver Tyreek Hill is expected to miss 4-6 weeks with his collarbone malady, colloquially referred to as a sternoclavicular joint injury, Ian Rapoport reports this morning.

This means the Chiefs won’t have to put him on the injured reserve list and will be enjoying his game-breaking speed before people have to commit to one Halloween costume.

Hill hauled in a career-high 87 receptions last year for 1,479 yards and 12 touchdowns. He’s perfectly suited for the longball, which Patrick Mahomes loves to throw. Plus, he’s a weapon in the return game.

The rare nature of the injury had Kansas City fans nervous. This morning they can breathe a sigh of relief.