Tyree Wilson Lifts Roger Goodell Several Feet in the Air After Getting Picked by Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders selected Texas Tech defensive end Tyree Wilson with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. It was a bit of a surprise to see Wilson land with the Raiders but the selection aligned with about where he was expected to get picked. This did not dampen the spirits of the 6-foot-6 defender, who came on stage and immediately lifted Roger Goodell several feet in the air in celebration.
Kyle Brandt was right -- Wilson was, indeed, a lift guy.
Always fun to see how the picks all hug Goodell in their own different ways. Wilson is the leader in the clubhouse for most enthusiastic embrace at this point in time.