Tyrann Mathieu Quickly Deletes Tweets About Tom Brady Following Super Bowl LV
By Stephen Douglas | Feb 8, 2021, 8:24 AM EST
Tyrann Mathieu and Tom Brady shared a few memorable moments during Super Bowl LV. Mathieu had an interception wiped out on a bogus penalty. He also got into it with Brady, possibly causing the Hall of Famer to curse about him on the bench. What did Brady say to Mathieu on the field? Well, in a since quickly deleted tweet, Mathieu says it was something he won't repeat.
According to Yahoo!, Mathieu also tweeted and deleted, "He’s clearly chasing me but I got flagged... lol" about this play.
What could Brady have said to Mathieu? Who knows. The guy has been doing this for two decades and we know he has a potty mouth. Mathieu was obviously still fired up after the game, but he either figured out the tweets weren't worth it (are any tweets ever really worth it?) or someone advised him to delete them.