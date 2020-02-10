Tyler Lockett Does It Again, Returns Opening Kickoff of Second Half for TD
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
Tyler Lockett has taken all of three games to get both a punt return and kickoff return for a touchdown. He raced right through the Bears’ coverage unit to start the second half, extending Seattle’s lead to 13-0. Given that Jimmy Clausen is on the other side, that’s likely a hammer blow.
Lockett becomes the 25th player to have both a kickoff and punt return TD as a rookie (going back to 1940). He joins a guy named Randall Cobb and a guy named Steve Smith as doing so before their 23rd birthdays in the last fifteen years.