VIDEO: Tyler Herro to Landry Shamet: "You can't guard me"
By Ryan Glasspiegel | Jan 25 2020
Tyler Herro has been a pleasant surprise for the Miami Heat with his play in his rookie season; he's averaging 13.3 points per game, shooting nearly 40 percent from three-point distance. Meanwhile, the Heat are 31-14 and if the playoffs started today they'd be the third seed in the Eastern Conference.
Friday night, Miami was hosting the Clippers. Herro drained a jumper right in Landry Shamet's face, and promptly and matter-of-factly told him, "You can't guard me!"
It would be a big bonus for the NBA is Herro ends up being an all-star caliber player. Miami is a good market for them, and he's an exciting player with a level of swagger that will be magnetic. Here's to hoping for that trajectory.