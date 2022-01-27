Tyler Herro Continues to Be a Fashion Icon
The Miami Heat obliterated the New York Knicks in front of a national audience on Wednesday night. They remain atop the Eastern Conference and soaking wet head-to-toe with their unique brand of culture. Tyler Herro continued his campaign to be the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year by pouring in 21 efficient points off the bench. But that's not the main story here. Top headlines should be reserved for his postgame fit, which took things all the way to 11.
Imagine being 21-years-old, a burgeoning superstar in a league that treats them like royalty, and being armed with the confidence to dress like Ace Ventura on his way to a Caribbean-bound flight. One can understand the sunglasses when both the present and future are so bright.