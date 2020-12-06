Tyler Boyd and Xavien Howard Got Two of the Weakest Ejections You'll See in an NFL Game
By Stephen Douglas | Dec 6, 2020, 2:56 PM EST
Xavien Howard and Tyler Boyd were both ejected from the Cincinnati Bengals - Miami Dolphins game after a shoving match on the sideline. The pair, along with Byron Jones, got tangled up as they went out of bounds and nearly took out a ball boy. Some shoving then took place and Boyd and Howard each made contact with someone else's helmet.
Coaches and referees got in the middle of the pushing match to break it up, but enough damage was apparently done to warrant ejections in the eyes of the officials. And they are the only ones who thought this "fight" was worthy of ejections. This was a pretty weak call on two of the better players in the game.
Between this and the trick play touchdown that wasn't, it's a weird afternoon in Miami. Boyd had a 72-yard touchdown catch and Howard had four tackles and a pass defended when they were kicked out of the game.