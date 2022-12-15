Kyle Anderson Hit Ty Lue in the Penis With Bad Pass
The Los Angeles Clippers beat the MInnesota TImberwolves on Wednesday night, 99-88. Kyle Anderson scored 13 points in a losing effort, but don't think that was all he did to try and get his team a favorable result. He also nearly took out Clippers' coach Ty Lue with a bad pass that hit him in the junk.
It may have been a bad pass, but it was certainly not inaccurate. Seriously though, Anderson has to be more careful. That's a guy with multiple championship rings. You wouldn't hit Gregg Popovich or Phil Jackson in the balls, you shouldn't do it to poor Ty Lue. It doesn't matter how you feel about Allen Iverson or the Clippers.