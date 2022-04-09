Ty Gibbs, Sam Mayer Trade Punches After NASCAR Xfinity Series Race
While it seems like sports fans have taken the lead on fighting in recent years, every once in awhile athletes remind us that they, too, are capable of throwing hands. Longtime rivals Sam Mayer and Ty Gibbs put up their dukes on pit road following last night's NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Martinsville. Gibbs had just finished second after being overtaken on the final lap. He was also wearing a helmet, whereas Mayer was not. Far from an expert in these types of matters, but it certainly seems like the advantage always goes to the more protected.
“I tried to talk to him and he got all in my face and at that point, we've got to start fighting,” Gibbs said afterward.
If those are the rules, those are the rules.