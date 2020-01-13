Twitter Reacts to Fan Constantly Yelling 'Woo!' on Fox's Seahawks - Packers Broadcast
By Stephen Douglas | Jan 12 2020
Fans watching the Seattle Seahawks play the Green Bay Packers on FOX are being terrorized by a fan at the game. The unidentified fan is sitting close enough to a microphone to have his voice picked up every single time he yells, "Woo!" Or, some variation which includes a different number of Os.
If you know Woo Guy, as he's become known on Twitter, please tell him to sit down and shut the heck up. Both for his own good and for the good of all those stuck at home listening to his drunken Wisconsin-accented Ric Flair impression. This isn't going to make Aaron Rodgers throw the ball more accurately or distract anyone on the field.