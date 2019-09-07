Twins Pitcher Michael Pineda Suspended 60 Games By Liam McKeone | Sep 07 2019

The Minnesota Twins have been the story of the MLB season, sitting comfortably atop the AL Central in a year where many believed they’d be dwelling in the cellar.

They’re hoping to carry their regular-season magic over to the playoffs as they rapidly approach, but took a blow on Saturday after MLB announced starting pitcher Michael Pineda has been suspended 60 games, effective immediately .

While Pineda hasn’t had an outstanding season with a 4.01 ERA, he’s been consistent enough to rack up 11 wins in 26 games started. As the third arm in the rotation, the Twins just needed Pineda to keep them above water during his starts, and he managed to do so effectively.

Pineda, of course, will miss the remainder of the season and is ineligible for the postseason. Minnesota needs all the pitching they can get if they end up matching up against the Yankees or Astros, and this will be a blow.