Tushy Bidet Introduces Strangest Super Bowl Promotion Yet
The Super Bowl is by far the most popular television event of the calendar year, which means advertisers from every corner of the globe are paying out the wazoo for ad spots. It also means that every brand you can think of and then some is doing some sort of Super Bowl promotion.
This is how we found ourselves here, when Tushy Bidet announced its own Super Bowl promotion on Twitter. I will let Tushy do the talking.
I ask you, dear reader, to pity the intern tasked with sorting through the pictures to find a winner. And it's a little weird they want to know what the food was. But hey. Gotta go all-out this time of year.
The Super Bowl brings out something in all of us.