Turner Sports Discussing If This Will Be Marv Albert's Final Season of NBA on TNT By Ryan Glasspiegel | Dec 10 2019 Marv Albert | Cindy Ord/Getty Images

There are ongoing conversations inside Turner Sports as to whether this will be Marv Albert's final season calling NBA on TNT, industry sources tell The Big Lead. If true, this would truly be the end of an era, as Albert has been calling the sport since 1967 and is arguably the NBA's most distinguished voice of all time.

Sources said that no final decision has been made. Last year, Andrew Marchand reported in the New York Post that for this season Turner was weighing the idea of scaling Albert back and no longer having him call the conference finals, but that he was signed through the 2020-21 season.

Reached for comment, Albert's agent Sandy Montag tells The Big Lead, "Marv is under a long-term contract to Turner. There have been no conversations with us regarding a buyout."

In the previous report, Marchand wrote that Turner Sports had chosen Brian Anderson over Kevin Harlan to replace Albert on the conference finals. Since that report, Jeff Zucker has taken over for David Levy as head of Turner Sports and therefore it remains to be seen if this will still be TNT's plan for these playoffs.