Turf Monster Claims Philip Rivers as Latest Victim
By Brian Giuffra | Nov 8, 2020, 1:46 PM EST
The legendary NFL turf monster has claimed its latest victim and it's clear it has no care for sniping a man with a large family.
Poor Philip Rivers never stood a chance against the turf at Lucas Oil Stadium, tripping over his own feet while trying to position himself to make a tackle on Chuck Clark. Clark hopped over Rivers, who flailed in vein to try and make an arm tackle, on his way to a touchdown that tied the game, 7-7.
Think of Rivers' nine kids turf monster! Have you no shame!
Jonathan Taylor's fumble set the play up, but it was turf monster who stole the show as it so often does.