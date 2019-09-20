TBL LogoTBL Logo
MediaPodcastsRoundupNFLNBAMLBMMAWWEGolfNCAAFNCAAB

VIDEO: Tulane Sets Up Incredible Last-Second Touchdown With Awesome Trick Play

By Stephen Douglas | Sep 19 2019

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 19: Justin McMillan #12 of the Tulane Green Wave celebrates a touchdown during the first half of a game against the Houston Cougars at Yulman Stadium on September 19, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Tulane trailed Houston by 21 early in the 2nd quarter on Thursday night on ESPN. The Green Wave then scored 24 consecutive points. Then Houston tied the game with 21-seconds. Then, insanity. First, Tulane faked a kneel down in the victory formation and got the ball near midfield. Then they scored a touchdown with 3-seconds remaining. The last two plays by Tulane are absolutely legendary.

The funniest part of all this was the way that Houston was dancing on the sideline as the 2nd half began.

A quarter and a half later, a Houston player was literally throwing up because he was so tired. What a combination of images. What a great game.

Tulane quarterback Justin McMillan completed just 7 of 20 passes for 186 yards and 3 touchdowns. THREE of his SEVEN completions were touchdowns.