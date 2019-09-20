VIDEO: Tulane Sets Up Incredible Last-Second Touchdown With Awesome Trick Play By Stephen Douglas | Sep 19 2019 Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Tulane trailed Houston by 21 early in the 2nd quarter on Thursday night on ESPN. The Green Wave then scored 24 consecutive points. Then Houston tied the game with 21-seconds. Then, insanity. First, Tulane faked a kneel down in the victory formation and got the ball near midfield. Then they scored a touchdown with 3-seconds remaining. The last two plays by Tulane are absolutely legendary.

MADNESS AT TULANE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! JUSTIN MCMILLAN HITS JALEN MCCLESKEY FOR THE 53 YARD TD TO GIVE TULANE THE LEAD WITH 3 SECONDS!!!!!!! WOW!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/P0ojySazJ0 — #BOOMIN (@ftbeard_17) September 20, 2019

The funniest part of all this was the way that Houston was dancing on the sideline as the 2nd half began.

A quarter and a half later, a Houston player was literally throwing up because he was so tired. What a combination of images. What a great game.

so... less than 291 pounds, at the moment, then? pic.twitter.com/TyeGGJ7DPF — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) September 20, 2019

Tulane quarterback Justin McMillan completed just 7 of 20 passes for 186 yards and 3 touchdowns. THREE of his SEVEN completions were touchdowns.