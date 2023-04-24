Tucker Carlson's Final FOX News Show Ended With Him Eating Pizza and Saying, 'We'll Be Back on Monday'
Tucker Carlson and FOX News have parted ways according to a press release from FOX. The news comes in the shadow of the company's settlement with Dominion, but was still quite a shock. Per the press release:
FOX News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways. We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor.Mr. Carlson’s last program was Friday April 21st. Fox News Tonight will air live at 8 PM/ET starting this evening as an interim show helmed by rotating FOX News personalities until a new host is named.
Here's a clip from Tucker Carlson's final moments on FOX News. He was eating pizza with a guest and promoting something called "Let them eat bugs," on FOX Nation.
"We'll be back on Monday. In the meantime have the best weekend with the ones that you love and we'll see you then."
Considering how he closed that show, it seems that this was news to Carlson as well.