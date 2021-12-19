Tua Tagovailoa Flexed After Running Over a Jets Defender
By Stephen Douglas
The Miami Dolphins and New York Jets were involved in a classic smash-mouth AFC East game in Week 15. Tied 17-17 in the third quarter, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa ran the ball up the middle and decided to run over a defender rather than slide or make a move to try and avoid contact. As undersized quarterbacks love to do.
That's Michael Carter II on the receiving end of the truck stick. At 5-foot-10, 184 pounds he's one of the few guys on the field that Tua would probably have tired that against. Or trucked well enough that he could get up and flex.
Tagovailoa threw the go-ahead touchdown to defensive end Christian Wilkins a few minutes later. Tua is clearly not afraid to try new things.