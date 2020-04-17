Tua Tagovailoa Scored a 13 on His Wonderlic Exam
By Ryan Phillips | Apr 17 2020
Tua Tagovailoa is likely to be a top 10 pick in next week's NFL draft and could be the second quarterback off the board. If that happens it won't be because of his Wonderlic score. Tagovailoa wound up scoring 13 on the exam, the lowest among this year's quarterbacks. But, let's be real, the Wonderlic doesn't matter.
Presumed No. 1 pick Joe Burrow turned in a 34, while the top scorer was Iowa's Nate Stanley, who posted a 40. Georgia's Jake Fromm had a 35, Utah State's Jordan Love had a 27, Oregon's Justin Herbert turned in a 25 and Oklahoma's Jalen Hurts scored 18. That rounds out the notable names.
In the end, this probably doesn't matter a whole lot. The Wonderlic is not indicative of future success. For every high-scoring quarterback who had success in the NFL, you can find one who scored poorly and succeeded. But, if Tagovailoa is truly trending down as draft day approaches, this could add more fuel to the fire.
Again, in the end, this doesn't matter. The most important factor for Tagovailoa is his health.