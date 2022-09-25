Tua Tagovailoa's First Great Game Vaults Him Into Superstar Tier According to CBS
Tua Tagovailoa's insane 469-yard, six-TD performance against the Baltimore Ravens last week will go down in the history books as one of the most improbable comebacks in regular season history. It is up to Tagovailoa if it will be remembered as anything more. It could be the young quarterback's awakening, an indication that he will ascend into the upper echelon of NFL quarterbacks. Or it could go down as an unusual blip on the career radar of an average QB.
We have no idea which it will be! But that hasn't stopped the overreactions from rolling in all week and the NFL on CBS Twitter account took it to a new level on Sunday. They tweeted out a promotion for their week's slate of games and included Tagovailoa in the Patrick Mahomes-Josh Allen tier of legit superstar.
I just don't know about all that. Tagovailoa was tremendous last week and in general his flaws are probably a bit over-exaggerated. But putting him in the same sentence as Mahomes... Let's pump the brakes, eh? Even in the pursuit of promoting the games on a network's docket.