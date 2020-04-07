Tua Tagovailoa Releases Hype Video Showing His Rehab
By Ryan Phillips | Apr 06 2020
Tua Tagovailoa is in the middle of rehabbing a devastating hip injury as the 2020 NFL Draft approaches. On Monday, he released a hype video on Twitter that showed his ascension as a college player, then the doubts after his injury, and now the hype building back up as he rehabs. It's fantastic.
Check it out:
Give whoever produced this video video a raise.
Tagovailoa is reportedly rehabbing well and is on schedule in his recovery. If he's fully healthy someone will almost certainly select the Alabama quarterback near the top of the 2020 NFL Draft. In our latest mock draft, we have Tagovailoa going fifth to the Miami Dolphins, but we didn't consider potential trades.
Tua was projected to be the top pick for more than a full year before his injury allowed LSU quarterback Joe Burrow to zip past him on draft boards. He's more than ready for the NFL.
If his quarterbacking skills aren't enough, teams have to remember that the man knows how to post a sick hype video. That has to be worth something, right?