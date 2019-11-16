Tua Tagovailoa Out For the Season With Hip Dislocation, Fracture By Ryan Phillips | Nov 16 2019 Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Tua Tagovailoa is out for the season after suffering a devastating hip injury on Saturday.

Breaking News: Tua Tagovailoa is out for the season with a dislocated hip with a posterior wall fracture, a person with knowledge of the situation tells me. — Aaron Suttles (@AaronSuttles) November 16, 2019

Tagovailoa took a huge hit in the Alabama, Mississippi State game and was carted off the field. The initial reports are not good and he's apparently done for the season and the injury might be career-altering.

Report from @JimNagy_SB of fracture and surgery. Likely fracture dislocation of hip with acetabular fracture. Not saying career over but career threatening and certainly his draft stick is damaged. Too bad. Hope for the best. — David J. Chao (@ProFootballDoc) November 16, 2019

Tagovailoa had been projected as a top pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and had spent much of the 2019 season near the top of most Heisman Trophy lists. This injury is devastating, not just to Tua and Alabama, but to college football as a whole. He's an elite player who was always fun to watch.

Here's hoping he recovers.