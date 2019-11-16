The Big LeadThe Big Lead
Tua Tagovailoa Out For the Season With Hip Dislocation, Fracture

By Ryan Phillips | Nov 16 2019

FAYETTEVILLE, AR - NOVEMBER 9: Tua Tagovailoa #13 of the Alabama Crimson Tide is helped off the field after being injured on a play in the first half of a game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium on November 16, 2019 in Starkville, Mississippi. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
Tua Tagovailoa is out for the season after suffering a devastating hip injury on Saturday.

Tagovailoa took a huge hit in the Alabama, Mississippi State game and was carted off the field. The initial reports are not good and he's apparently done for the season and the injury might be career-altering.

Tagovailoa had been projected as a top pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and had spent much of the 2019 season near the top of most Heisman Trophy lists. This injury is devastating, not just to Tua and Alabama, but to college football as a whole. He's an elite player who was always fun to watch.

Here's hoping he recovers.