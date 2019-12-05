Tua Tagovailoa Leaving the Door Open on Returning to Alabama By Kyle Koster | Dec 05 2019 Alabama v Auburn | Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Tua Tagovailoa held a press conference this afternoon to update everyone on his progress after undergoing surgery last month to repair a dislocated right hip against Mississippi State. He was predictably positive and optimistic, though didn't offer any concrete answers on the biggest question surrounding his future. Will he, as most people expect, declare for the NFL Draft or surprise and return to Alabama for another shot at a championship.

ESPN's Field Yates reports it could come down to when Tua goes.

Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa remains non-committal on whether he will declare for the 2020 NFL Draft.



When asked if the forecast was him being a top 10-15 pick, would he consider declaring?: "I think that'd be tough to pass up, but I think there's a lot more to it in that aspect." — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 5, 2019

If you're a betting person, go ahead and keep your chips all-in on Tagovailoa playing professionally next season. If his recovery is going as planned, it seems next to impossible that 1) some team won't bite early on his high upside and 2) that some sort of back-channel agreement won't be reached ensuring no green-room lingering.