Tua Tagovailoa Suffered High Ankle Sprain, Will Miss Next Game By William Pitts | Oct 20 2019 Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

A potential Heisman-winning campaign for Tua Tagovailoa has hit a screeching halt.

The Alabama quarterback, who has put up monster numbers this season for the nation's number-one team, will not be in the lineup for the Crimson Tide next Saturday against the conference rival Arkansas Razorbacks. In yesterday's game against Tennessee, Tagovailoa suffered a high-ankle sprain in his right foot on a tackle by Greg Emerson in the second quarter.

Nick Saban on Tua’s injury: pic.twitter.com/NJqCFZG6fM — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) October 20, 2019

Before the injury, Tagovailoa was 11-for-12 passing for 155 yards in a quarter and a half. Unfortunately, that one missed completion was an interception that led to a Tennessee touchdown on the ensuing drive, but Alabama still won handily, 35-13. This season, he has thrown for 2,166 yards - sixth in the nation - and an impressive ratio of 27 touchdowns (third in the nation) to only two interceptions.

Next week, the Crimson Tide will turn to backup quarterback Mac Jones, who went 6-for-11 for 72 yards and one touchdown against the Vols in relief on Saturday.