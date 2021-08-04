How Are Tua's Hips Looking? Pretty Damn Good
The Miami Dolphins were a surprising 10-6 last season despite less-than-breathtaking play from rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Hopes of a serious sophomore progression have Fins enthusiasts thinking playoffs and potentially a solid chance at winning some major games while Tagovailoa remains cheap. He'll have to remain healthy and ready, an area there may be lingering concerns due to a potential re-injury of his repaired hips. So the question on all lips from Boca Raton to Siesta Key persists.
Joe Schad provided an update from Miami camp around lunchtime, saying Tua's hips are not just looking good, they're like a different person out there.
Tua's looking good, he's looking healthy. His mobility is looking top-notch. This one's for Shane.